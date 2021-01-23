 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

