Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

