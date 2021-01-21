 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

