Twin Falls's evening forecast: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
