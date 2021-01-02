 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News