 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News