This evening in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
