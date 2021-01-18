For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Friday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with …
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temper…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temp…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.