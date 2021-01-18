 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

