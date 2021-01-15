 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Twin Falls: A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News