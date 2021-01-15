This evening in Twin Falls: A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temper…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. W…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temp…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to…