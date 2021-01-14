Twin Falls's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. W…
Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees.…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temper…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temp…
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…