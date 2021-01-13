 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

