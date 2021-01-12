For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The for…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fo…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. W…