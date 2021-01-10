Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening in Twin Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.