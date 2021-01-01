 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening in Twin Falls: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

