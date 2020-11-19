Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
