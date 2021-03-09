Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
