Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

