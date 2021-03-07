Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
