Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
