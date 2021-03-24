Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's win…
Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees t…
Twin Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 de…
Folks in the Twin Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.…