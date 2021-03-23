 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

