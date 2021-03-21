Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Twin Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Folks in the Twin Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …