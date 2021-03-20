 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

