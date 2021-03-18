Folks in the Twin Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…