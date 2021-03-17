 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twisters tear through Texas Panhandle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News