 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twisters tear through Texas Panhandle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News