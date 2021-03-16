Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.