Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
