Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
