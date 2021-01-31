Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
