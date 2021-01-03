 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News