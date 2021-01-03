Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.