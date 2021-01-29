 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

