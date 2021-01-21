Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Friday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 de…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Winds…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecast…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.