 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News