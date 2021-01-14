Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees.…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. W…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temp…
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temper…