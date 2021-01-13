 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

