Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

