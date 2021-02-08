 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

