Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

Local Weather

