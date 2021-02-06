 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News