Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

