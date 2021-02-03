 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

