Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

