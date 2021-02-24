 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy snow falls around ski resort in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News