Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

