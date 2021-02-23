Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.