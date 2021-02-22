Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
