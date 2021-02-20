 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

