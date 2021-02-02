 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News