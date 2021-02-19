Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.