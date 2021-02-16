It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is for…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. The area will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degr…
This evening in Twin Falls: Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be jus…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree we…
Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 31F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…