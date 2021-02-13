 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

