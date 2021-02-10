 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Twin Falls, ID

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

