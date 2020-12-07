 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Stagnation Advisory until 11AM MST WED. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News