Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Stagnation Advisory until 11AM MST WED.