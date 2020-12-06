Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Stagnation Advisory until 11AM MST WED. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!